(@FahadShabbir)

Armenia plans to lift the restrictions on people's movement introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic starting from May 4, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy, Varos Simonyan, said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Armenia plans to lift the restrictions on people's movement introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic starting from May 4, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy, Varos Simonyan, said on Friday.

A state of emergency over COVID-19 in Armenia has been in effect since March 16 and is set to expire on May 14. The total number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in the country has increased by 82 to a total of 2,148 and one more person has died over the past day bringing the death toll to 33.

"A package of amendments will enter into force on May 4. In particular, a decision will be taken to remove the restriction on free movement. It means that all citizens on the Armenian territory will be able to move freely.

At the same time, a ban on public transport will remain in place due to the risk of the spread of the infection," Simonyan told reporters.

According to him, almost all restrictions on retail and wholesale trade will be lifted, but malls will remain closed for some time.

"All areas of the manufacturing industry will be opened. The work of dry cleaners, hairdressing and beauty salons will be allowed and the production of textiles, furniture, shoes as well as printing activity will resume," the minister added.

Simonyan added that public catering facilities would be able to work only in the open air, while indoor restaurants, bars and cafes would remain closed for some time.