Armenian Gov't Says Azeri Forces Target Car With AFP Reporters In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:08 PM

Armenian Gov't Says Azeri Forces Target Car With AFP Reporters in Karabakh

The Armenian Government said Thursday that the Azerbaijani forces had targeted a car with AFP reporters, who were covering the conflict in the Karabakh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Armenian Government said Thursday that the Azerbaijani forces had targeted a car with AFP reporters, who were covering the conflict in the Karabakh region.

"The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted a car carrying reporters from Agence @afpfr currently covering the situation on the ground in #Artsakh," the Armenian Unified Infocenter account, which is managed by the Armenian Government, tweeted.

