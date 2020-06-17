Armenian Health Authorities Record 544 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total at 18,033

Armenia has registered 544 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number climbed to 18,033, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Armenia has registered 544 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number climbed to 18,033, the country's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Wednesday.

The health authorities also confirmed nine new coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, bringing the death toll to 302.

"Armenia has confirmed 18,033 cases of coronavirus, 6,814 patients have recovered, and 302 people died," the NCDC said, adding that 10,818 patients are currently being treated in hospitals, and the country has already conducted over 87,000 COVID-19 tests.

The government declared a state of emergency on March 16, which is to expire on July 13.

Since May 18, when kindergartens, gyms and shopping malls were allowed to reopen, Armenia has been registering over 300 new cases almost every day. In April, when the lockdown measures were more stringent, the country was detecting less than 100 daily cases on average.