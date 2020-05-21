Armenian Health Minister Says 270 Children Infected With COVID-19

The number of coronavirus cases among children in Armenia has reached 270, and two of those infected have been diagnosed with pneumonia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday during a briefing

"As of now, 270 children under 18 have got infected with the coronavirus in Armenia, and only two of them are diagnosed with pneumonia," Torosyan said, adding that doctors believe that kids usually only have milder syndromes of the virus.

Additionally, 23 pregnant women are infected with COVID-19, but the cases are not life-threatening, the minister added.

Overall, Armenia has so far confirmed 5,606 COVID-19 cases, 2,581 recoveries and 70 fatalities. On Thursday, 335 new cases and three fatalities were registered, the Health Ministry said.

According to Torosyan, 135 patients are in serious condition, 63 are in critical condition and 15 people are on ventilators.

The official also spoke about financial issues amid the pandemic, saying that Yerevan needed an additional $300 million to fight the outbreak.

"At the moment, the costs for measures against the coronavirus amounted to 2.4 billion drams [$5 million]. This is an extremely small amount, as we, according to various estimates, will need $300 million by the end of the year to reach our goals," Torosyan said.

The minister added that the government would soon allocate an extra 4.5 billion Armenian drams toward anti-coronavirus measures.