UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Health Minister Says 270 Children Infected With COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:32 PM

Armenian Health Minister Says 270 Children Infected With COVID-19

The number of coronavirus cases among children in Armenia has reached 270, and two of those infected have been diagnosed with pneumonia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday during a briefing

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases among children in Armenia has reached 270, and two of those infected have been diagnosed with pneumonia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday during a briefing.

"As of now, 270 children under 18 have got infected with the coronavirus in Armenia, and only two of them are diagnosed with pneumonia," Torosyan said, adding that doctors believe that kids usually only have milder syndromes of the virus.

Additionally, 23 pregnant women are infected with COVID-19, but the cases are not life-threatening, the minister added.

Overall, Armenia has so far confirmed 5,606 COVID-19 cases, 2,581 recoveries and 70 fatalities. On Thursday, 335 new cases and three fatalities were registered, the Health Ministry said.

According to Torosyan, 135 patients are in serious condition, 63 are in critical condition and 15 people are on ventilators.

The official also spoke about financial issues amid the pandemic, saying that Yerevan needed an additional $300 million to fight the outbreak.

"At the moment, the costs for measures against the coronavirus amounted to 2.4 billion drams [$5 million]. This is an extremely small amount, as we, according to various estimates, will need $300 million by the end of the year to reach our goals," Torosyan said.

The minister added that the government would soon allocate an extra 4.5 billion Armenian drams toward anti-coronavirus measures.

Related Topics

Yerevan Armenia Women Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khairpur Police pay tributes to their martyred col ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issued plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

5 minutes ago

Olympic Committee Chief Says Tokyo Games Might End ..

8 minutes ago

Nangarhar District Governor Hurt in Suicide Attack ..

5 minutes ago

Lavrov, Slovenian Foreign Minister Discuss Coopera ..

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex reserves fall b ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.