Armenian Health Ministry Announces Open Call for Medical Staff to Combat COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:56 PM

The Armenian Health Ministry is seeking additional medical personnel under the age of 55 to help the country handle its coronavirus outbreak, the emergency information center said on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Armenian Health Ministry is seeking additional medical personnel under the age of 55 to help the country handle its coronavirus outbreak, the emergency information center said on Wednesday.

"A new health care subsystem is being created as part of the fight against the coronavirus, and it needs medical workers.

In order to establish the system and use it in full capacity, medical workers under 55 years of age will need to undergo short testing and go to serve in one of the medical centers that is engaged in the treatment of the coronavirus," the center said on the official Facebook page.

There are 571 confirmed cases in the country, including three deaths, according to the health ministry.

Armenia has been in a state of emergency over the pandemic since March 16, and will remain under it until April 14.

More Stories From World

