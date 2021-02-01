UrduPoint.com
Armenian Health Ministry Authorizes Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Armenian Health Ministry authorized the use of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia," the fund said.

The decision was made based on data from phase III clinical trials in Russia without additional studies in Armenia, the RDIF noted.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently registered in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea and Tunisia.

