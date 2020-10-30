Armenian Health Ministry Reports Explosion In Medical Center In Spitak
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:50 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) An explosion rocked a medical center in the Armenian town of Spitak, presumably due to a failure of the oxygen supply system, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman, Alina Nikogosyan, said on Friday.
"There was an explosion in a medical center in Spitak [62 miles away from Yerevan]. According to preliminary information, the oxygen supply system exploded," Nikogosyan wrote on Facebook.
According to the spokeswoman, details are being clarified and more information will be provided.