Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria Offers First Aid Training to Aleppo Residents

(@FahadShabbir)

The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria has launched regular courses for the residents of Aleppo for them to learn providing emergency medical assistance, Armenia's Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria has launched regular courses for the residents of Aleppo for them to learn providing emergency medical assistance, Armenia 's Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, the Armenian specialists have arranged for the civilian residents of Aleppo first aid courses to train them in providing medical assistance in emergency situations," the center said on its Facebook account.

According to the statement, the training recruited predominantly female participants who upon finishing the course will be able to provide first aid in various medial conditions, including cardiac attack, broken bones, burns, bleeding and electric shocks.

"The courses will be provided on a continuous basis," the statement added.

In February, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria confirmed that an 83-member humanitarian mission from Armenia had arrived in Syria to conduct demining operations and provide medical assistance to the residents of Aleppo. Russia is providing logistics support for the Armenian mission.

The Armenian community was among the largest in Syria before the latter became engulfed in a violent civil conflict in 2011. Of roughly 110,000 Syrian Armenians - residing predominantly in Aleppo, Damascus, Latakia and Kessab - more than 90,000 had to flee the country. According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, more than 22,000 of them found refuge in Armenia, thus making it the third largest European recipient country of refugees from Syria.