Armenian Infrastructure Minister Discusses New NPP Unit Construction With Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 01:00 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan discussed on Friday the construction of a new nuclear power unit with a delegation led by the Deputy Director General for Science and Strategy of Russia's state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom Yuri Olenin, the Armenian Ministry said.

"Possibilities of joint development of innovative technologies and solutions in the field of nuclear energy were planned. During the meeting a number of issues related to the construction of a new nuclear power unit were discussed," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed the importance of cooperation with Rosatom, including research and personnel training, adding that such partnership is possible since Armenia has high scientific potential in the nuclear energy sphere.

Armenia now has one nuclear power plant located near the city of Metsamor, 30 kilometers south of Yerevan. It consists of two VVER-440 model reactors ” the first began operating in December 1976 and the second one in 1980. In 1988, following a devastating earthquake in the country's north that claimed more than 25,000 lives, the site was shut down for seven years. In 1995, one of the reactors was restarted in a bid to mitigate the nation's energy crisis.

The Armenian government now aims to extend the service of the existing reactor by 2026 while gradually introducing new power units and implementing the renovation program jointly with Rosatom.

