Armenian Interior Ministry Says Plans to Continue Cooperation With EU, US

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Armenian Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan said his ministry plans to continue cooperation with the EU delegation and the US Embassy in Yerevan.

According to the Interior Ministry, on Wednesday Ghazaryan met with head of the European Union delegation Andrea Wiktorin and US Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia Chip Laitinen.

"Ghazaryan highly appreciated the effective cooperation with the EU delegation and the US Embassy, which has been actively developing in recent years. He noted a number of ongoing reforms and thanked the guests for their help in conducting them. The interior minister expressed his readiness to continue cooperation," the ministry said.