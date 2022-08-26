UrduPoint.com

Armenian Investigators Say Surmalu Market's Deputy Director Arrested Over Deadly Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 10:26 PM

A deputy director of the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan was among those arrested in connection to the deadly explosion, the Investigative Committee of Armenia told Sputnik on Friday

On August 14, a fireworks storage facility exploded at the market, triggering the building's collapse and a massive fire.

As a result of the explosion, 16 people died, while 63 people were injured.

"One of the detainees is the deputy director of the market. A renter of the warehouse where the fireworks were stored and two people who were using the warehouse have also been detained," the committee said.

The committee added that the deputy director and the renter were charged with the violation of fire safety measures resulting in deaths, while people using the warehouse were accused of causing death by negligence.

