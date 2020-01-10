UrduPoint.com
Armenian Investigators To Submit Former President Sargsyan's Embezzlement Case To Court

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Armenian Investigators to Submit Former President Sargsyan's Embezzlement Case to Court

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Armenian investigators are planning to refer the criminal case of former President Serzh Sargsyan to the court, spokeswoman for the country's Special Investigation Service, Marina Ohanjanyan, told Sputnik on Friday.

In early December, the Special Investigation Service charged the ex-president with embezzling over $1 million. Sargsyan has maintained his innocence, calling the accusations "political persecution."

"The preliminary inquiry body considered the evidence sufficient for drawing up the indictment and submitting the case to the court, both the defendant and the lawyers were notified of this decision.

Five people, including Sargsyan and [President of the Flash petroleum company] Barsegh Beglaryan, were charged in a criminal case," the spokeswoman said.

According to investigators, the abuses were committed as part of a government program to sell diesel fuel to farmers at affordable prices. Sargsyan chose Flash as a distributor, even though another company, Mashur, offered lower prices. The investigators believe that Sargsyan acted in his own interests.

