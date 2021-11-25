Armenian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discussed Regional Security - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed regional security issues by phone, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign ministers of Armenia and Iran discussed regional security issues of mutual interest," it said.

"Mirzoyan informed his counterpart about the situation after the recent aggression of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia. He added that another Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia seriously threatens the efforts to establish security and stability in the region," the ministry said.