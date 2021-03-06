UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian, Iranian Top Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 08:56 PM

Armenian, Iranian Top Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues - Ministry

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan on Saturday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on such issues as bilateral relations and regional challenges, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan on Saturday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on such issues as bilateral relations and regional challenges, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on the issues on the bilateral agenda. They expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations based on centuries-old friendship, and confirmed their mutual readiness to further strengthen it, including through the activation of political dialogue at various levels," the ministry's statement said.

The diplomats also discussed regional security and stability.

Recent Stories

Fresh wave of COVID-19 hits Attock as 9 more teste ..

16 seconds ago

HESCO enforces operational emergency to address co ..

17 seconds ago

Govt committed to provide better education facilit ..

19 seconds ago

120 kg hashish recovered from a car in Piwaar area ..

21 seconds ago

Traffic police performers get commendable certific ..

40 minutes ago

Fresh wave of COVID-19 hits Attock as 9 more teste ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.