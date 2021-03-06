Armenian, Iranian Top Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues - Ministry

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan on Saturday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on such issues as bilateral relations and regional challenges, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on the issues on the bilateral agenda. They expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations based on centuries-old friendship, and confirmed their mutual readiness to further strengthen it, including through the activation of political dialogue at various levels," the ministry's statement said.

The diplomats also discussed regional security and stability.