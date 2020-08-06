UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Law Limiting Russian TV Broadcasts Causes Concerns - Journalists' Union

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Armenian Law Limiting Russian TV Broadcasts Causes Concerns - Journalists' Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Armenia's newly signed law limiting the broadcast of foreign tv channels, including those of Russia, causes concerns, the Russian Union of Journalists' Secretary Timur Shafir told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a law limiting public multiplex option for foreign broadcasters. The law also requires foreign-language media content to be either subtitled or dubbed.

"Any actions to somehow restrict the work and rights of our fellow journalists cannot but cause concern. Hence the law signed by the president of Armenia is one of such developments," Shafir said.

According to Shafir, it begs the question of the need to require interstate agreements for foreign channels to continue broadcasting via public multiplex.

He noted that it will be quite problematic to strike such agreements by January 2021, when the new rules enter into force.

Another unclear aspect is why the previous system of media licensing cannot continue.

"We will closely monitor the situation," he added.

The chairman of Armenia's National Commission on Television and Radio, Tigran Hakobyan, has said that the legislation was guided by information security concerns.

The Russian Embassy in Yerevan earlier expressed worries that the move would further undermine the rights of those speaking Russian that have been eroded since Armenia emerged as an independent state. The diplomatic mission has reaffirmed Russia's readiness for dialogue with Yerevan to settle the issue.

Related Topics

Russia Yerevan Armenia January Media TV

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.