Armenian Lawmaker Calls Talks About Country's Withdrawal From CSTO 'Untimely'

Published September 29, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Talks on Armenia's potential exit from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are untimely, Andranik Kocharyan, the chairman of the Armenian parliament's defense committee, said on Thursday

Armenia has recently expressed discontent with the CSTO over its stance on the recurring hostilities at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"I consider it untimely to discuss this issue (Armenia's withdrawal from the organization). The CSTO is what it is. The borders of our country are protected by the armed forces of Armenia," the lawmaker told reporters.

However, Yerevan expects more practical involvement on the part of the CSTO in its tensions with Baku, Kocharyan said, adding that Armenian lawmakers intend to raise the issue at the parliamentary platforms of the organization in October.

Tensions erupted at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight on September 13, with both parties accusing each other of initiating the fighting. Even though the sides agreed on a ceasefire by morning, both reported casualties among the military. Minor clashes at the border have continued to date.

