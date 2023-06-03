UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023

Armenian Leader Arrives in Turkey for First Time in Nearly 15 Years - Cabinet

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Turkey on Saturday to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press service of the Armenian government said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Turkey on Saturday to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press service of the Armenian government said.

"During his working visit to Turkey, the Prime Minister is accompanied by Ruben Rubinyan, Vice President of the National Assembly (parliament), Armenian Special Representative for dialogue with Turkey," the press service said on Telegram.

Pashinyan was welcomed at Ankara Esenboga International Airport by Turkey's Special Representative in the Armenia-Turkey settlement process, Ambassador Serdar Kilic.

This is the first visit of an Armenian leader to Turkey in almost 15 years. Before that, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan visited the neighboring republic in October 2009. Overall, despite the absence of diplomatic relations, all Armenian leaders, starting with the first president, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, visited Turkey.

