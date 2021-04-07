UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Leader To Meet With Russian President Putin In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Armenian Leader to Meet With Russian President Putin in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during his working visit to Russia on Wednesday.

The two leaders will discuss prospects of the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and cooperation in the Eurasian space, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh situation and the upcoming elections in Armenia.

In an interview to Sputnik published on Tuesday, Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government has always prioritized relations with Russia.

According to Armenian prime minister, one of the top priority issues on the agenda will be military cooperation and modernization of the country's armed forces ahead of the large-scale reform planned by Yerevan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

9 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

9 hours ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

9 hours ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

11 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.