Armenian Leader to Meet With Russian President Putin in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during his working visit to Russia on Wednesday.

The two leaders will discuss prospects of the Russian-Armenian strategic partnership and cooperation in the Eurasian space, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh situation and the upcoming elections in Armenia.

In an interview to Sputnik published on Tuesday, Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government has always prioritized relations with Russia.

According to Armenian prime minister, one of the top priority issues on the agenda will be military cooperation and modernization of the country's armed forces ahead of the large-scale reform planned by Yerevan.