Armenian Military Accuses Baku Of Another Ceasefire Violation In South-East Of Karabakh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:50 AM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Baku on Monday of another violation of the new US-mediated humanitarian ceasefire, this time in the south-east of Karabakh.
"Another violation was registered at around 09:10 [05:10 GMT].
The enemy shelled the south-eastern direction [of the contact line], firing five artillery rounds," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.
Earlier in the day, Stepanyan claimed Azerbaijani shelling in the north-eastern direction.