Armenian Military Accuses Baku of Another Ceasefire Violation in South-East of Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Baku on Monday of another violation of the new US-mediated humanitarian ceasefire, this time in the south-east of Karabakh.

"Another violation was registered at around 09:10 [05:10 GMT].

The enemy shelled the south-eastern direction [of the contact line], firing five artillery rounds," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, Stepanyan claimed Azerbaijani shelling in the north-eastern direction.