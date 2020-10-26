UrduPoint.com
Armenian Military Accuses Baku Of Another Ceasefire Violation In South-East Of Karabakh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Baku on Monday of another violation of the new US-mediated humanitarian ceasefire, this time in the south-east of Karabakh.

"Another violation was registered at around 09:10 [05:10 GMT].

The enemy shelled the south-eastern direction [of the contact line], firing five artillery rounds," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, Stepanyan claimed Azerbaijani shelling in the north-eastern direction.

