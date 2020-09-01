Armenian Military Clear Over 57 Acres of Syrian Land Since February 2019- Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Armenian military engineers have demined over 23 hectares (56.8 acres) of territory in Syria since February 2019, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said on Monday.

On February 8, 2019, an Armenian humanitarian mission of 83 people began work in Syria's Aleppo city. It was set to demine territories outside the combat zone, inform the population about mines and provide medical assistance to the residents of Aleppo.

"A group of military engineers of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria cleared the territory of 33,143 square meters [356,748 square feet] in August. Since the beginning of the mission, the total area of the cleared territory has been 238,230 square meters," the center wrote on Facebook.

According to the statement, Armenian doctors provided medical assistance to 1,273 Syrians in August. In total, since February 2019, 16,695 Syrian citizens have received medical aid from Armenian physicians.

The Armenian community used to be among the largest diasporas in Syria before the latter became caught up in a violent civil conflict in 2011. Out of roughly 110,000 of pre-war Armenian population - residing mainly in Aleppo, Damascus, Latakia, Kesab and Qamishli - at least over 70,000 have since fled the country.