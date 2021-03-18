UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Military Denies Rumors About Taking Part In NATO Defender Europe Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Armenian Military Denies Rumors About Taking Part in NATO Defender Europe Exercise

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The head of the defense policy department of the Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan, in a comment to Sputnik Armenia, denied the rumors about the participation of the Armenian military in the NATO exercises, Defender Europe 2021.

Russian military journalist Alexander Kharchenko previously reported that Yerevan allegedly plans to participate in the Defender Europe 2021 NATO exercises, where the transfer of US troops to the Russian border area is expected to be practiced. His claim was based on the presence of the flag of Armenia in the infographic with a list of supposed participants. This information was later replicated by many media outlets, including Russian ones.

"All reports and rumors on this topic are misinformation," Ayvazyan said adding that the defense ministry will soon release a press statement on this issue.

The so-called Russian threat has become an indispensable part of NATO's rhetorical arsenal. It has subsequently been used as justification for the bolstering of the alliance's military presence near Russia's borders, in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, over recent years.

Russia, however, has repeatedly warned that this military build-up could instigate a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race. Moscow has also called upon the bloc to stop intimidating citizens of the United States and Europe by repeatedly emphasizing the non-existent Russian threat and exercise restraint in its rhetoric.

Defender Europe 2021 activities began earlier this month across Europe and will continue through June.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Yerevan Armenia Alliance Lead Estonia Poland United States Lithuania Latvia June Border Media All Race Arsenal

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

5 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

6 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

14 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

35 minutes ago

150,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA CEO receives French Ambassador to the UAE

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.