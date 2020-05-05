Armenian Military Engineers Cleared 37.6 Acres of Syrian Land Since Feb 2019 - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Armenian military engineers have demined 15.2 hectares (37.6 acres) of territory in Syria since February 2019, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said on Tuesday.

On February 8, 2019, an Armenian humanitarian mission of 83 people began work in Syria's Aleppo city. It was set to demine territories outside the combat zone, inform the population about mines and provide medical assistance to the residents of Aleppo.

"The fourth group of military engineers of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria cleared the territory of 5,041 square meters [54,260 square feet] in April, finding 16 PMN-2 anti-personnel mines. Since the beginning of the mission, the total area of the cleared territory has been 152,738 square meters," the center said in a statement.

According to the statement, Armenian doctors provided medical assistance to 144 Syrians amid the coronavirus pandemic. In total, since February 2019, 12,035 Syrian citizens have received medical aid from Armenian physicians.

In addition, the Armenian side handed over medical supplies, and a large number of medicines to local medical facilities, including the Aleppo Military Hospital. Humanitarian assistance was also provided to the orphanage and retirement home of the Armenian community, totaling about 60,000 people in Aleppo before the beginning of the conflict in Syria.