UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Military Engineers Cleared 37.6 Acres Of Syrian Land Since Feb 2019 - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:25 PM

Armenian Military Engineers Cleared 37.6 Acres of Syrian Land Since Feb 2019 - Authorities

Armenian military engineers have demined 15.2 hectares (37.6 acres) of territory in Syria since February 2019, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Armenian military engineers have demined 15.2 hectares (37.6 acres) of territory in Syria since February 2019, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said on Tuesday.

On February 8, 2019, an Armenian humanitarian mission of 83 people began work in Syria's Aleppo city. It was set to demine territories outside the combat zone, inform the population about mines and provide medical assistance to the residents of Aleppo.

"The fourth group of military engineers of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria cleared the territory of 5,041 square meters [54,260 square feet] in April, finding 16 PMN-2 anti-personnel mines. Since the beginning of the mission, the total area of the cleared territory has been 152,738 square meters," the center said in a statement.

According to the statement, Armenian doctors provided medical assistance to 144 Syrians amid the coronavirus pandemic. In total, since February 2019, 12,035 Syrian citizens have received medical aid from Armenian physicians.

In addition, the Armenian side handed over medical supplies, and a large number of medicines to local medical facilities, including the Aleppo Military Hospital. Humanitarian assistance was also provided to the orphanage and retirement home of the Armenian community, totaling about 60,000 people in Aleppo before the beginning of the conflict in Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Aleppo February April 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

54 seconds ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

4 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

9 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

23 minutes ago

FIFA to hold a workshop for West Asian Football As ..

31 minutes ago

IHC allows protective bail to former PM Abbasi in ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.