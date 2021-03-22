UrduPoint.com
Armenian Military, Gov't Discuss Differences Within Legal Framework - General Staff Chief Artak Davtyan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 02:00 PM

Artak Davtyan, the new chief of Armenia's general staff, expressed the belief on Monday that all differences between the government and the military were now being addressed within the legal framework, as the problem that emerged following the reaction to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's comments on the Iskander missiles was solved

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Artak Davtyan, the new chief of Armenia's general staff, expressed the belief on Monday that all differences between the government and the military were now being addressed within the legal framework, as the problem that emerged following the reaction to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's comments on the Iskander missiles was solved.

"The situation following the well-known statement of the armed forces' leadership was resolved. The existing differences were moved to the legal framework," Davtyan said in a statement, which general staff spokesman Samvel Asatryan shared on Facebook.

Davtyan assured that Armenia's armed forces are subordinate to the government and controlled by civilians, and will "remain neutral in political issues, being guided exclusively by their obligation to ensure defense, safety, territorial integrity and border inviolability."

