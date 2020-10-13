Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military Attache on Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

A meeting between the Head of Defence Policy Department of the Armenian Defence Ministry Levon Ayvazyan on Tuesday briefed a newly appointed military attache at the Irani Embassy in Yerevan Bahman Sadegini on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) A meeting between the Head of Defence Policy Department of the Armenian Defence Ministry Levon Ayvazyan on Tuesday briefed a newly appointed military attache at the Irani Embassy in Yerevan Bahman Sadegini on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Ayvazyan told the attache about the situation resulted from Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (also known as Artsakh) and informed him about the course of military actions," the report provided to Sputnik says.

New clashes in a disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of unleashing military actions. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are suffering from artillery shelling. Armenia has declared a state of war and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has announced partial mobilization.