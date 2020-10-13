UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military Attache On Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:23 PM

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military Attache on Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

A meeting between the Head of Defence Policy Department of the Armenian Defence Ministry Levon Ayvazyan on Tuesday briefed a newly appointed military attache at the Irani Embassy in Yerevan Bahman Sadegini on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) A meeting between the Head of Defence Policy Department of the Armenian Defence Ministry Levon Ayvazyan on Tuesday briefed a newly appointed military attache at the Irani Embassy in Yerevan Bahman Sadegini on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Ayvazyan told the attache about the situation resulted from Azerbaijani aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (also known as Artsakh) and informed him about the course of military actions," the report provided to Sputnik says.

New clashes in a disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of unleashing military actions. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are suffering from artillery shelling. Armenia has declared a state of war and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has announced partial mobilization.

Related Topics

Yerevan Armenia Azerbaijan September From

Recent Stories

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

11 seconds ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

39 minutes ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

39 minutes ago

NASA Partner Nations Sign Legal Framework for Luna ..

14 seconds ago

Tunisia reinstates curfews as virus cases mount

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.