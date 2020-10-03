UrduPoint.com
Armenian Military Says 3 Azerbaijani Jets Downed In Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:29 PM

Three Azerbaijani jets were shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday morning as fierce fighting continues in the conflict-torn region, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Three Azerbaijani jets were shot down in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday morning as fierce fighting continues in the conflict-torn region, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

"At around 08:25 [4:25 GMT] an enemy aircraft was hit in the southern direction," spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

At approximately 08:46 a.m., two more jets were "hit on the front line of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] Defense Army," she added later.

Fierce and persistent fighting is, meanwhile, ongoing to the north and south of the contact line, according to the ministry.

"The enemy concentrated large forces on these flanks and launched an offensive. Armenian units are suppressing the enemy's advance and inflicting heavy losses on it," Stepanyan said.

The reignited war in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region has been ongoing since last Sunday, when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides report casualties and fatalities.

