Armenian Military Says Azeri Troops Retreating From Karabakh South, Close to Iran Border

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the Azerbaijani armed forces were retreating from the south of Karabakh, close to the border with Iran.

"The enemy retreats in the southern direction (Khudaferin reservoir), suffering heavy losses," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.