Armenian Military Says Baku Launched Major Offensive in South of Karabakh Contact Line

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:33 AM

The Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Tuesday that Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive in the southern section of the contact line in Karabakh and deployed reserve forces and equipment there

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Tuesday that Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive in the southern section of the contact line in Karabakh and deployed reserve forces and equipment there.

"According to the [Karabakh] Defense Amy, the Azerbaijani armed forces started this noon a large-scale offensive in the southern sector of the contact line, flinging into the battle reserve forces and a significant amount of military equipment, including tanks and artillery," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

The Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman also noted that Azerbaijan ignored the security of neighboring Iran.

The Armenian troops are retaliating, Hovhannisyan added.

