UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Military Says People Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged In Stepanakert

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Armenian Military Says People Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged in Stepanakert

The Azerbaijani armed forces' shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, has resulted in injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces' shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, has resulted in injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday.

"We record numerous destruction of the civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert, there are injuries, the rescue service was damaged," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Facebook Stepanakert

Recent Stories

$100,000 UAE President Cup will bring Arabian Raci ..

3 minutes ago

Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

23 minutes ago

Countrywide polio campaign vaccinates around 39 mi ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

3 minutes ago

SHC directs irrigation department to ensure water ..

3 minutes ago

SDGs Achievement Programme 2018-20: 2,565 out of 8 ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.