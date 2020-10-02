Armenian Military Says People Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged in Stepanakert

The Azerbaijani armed forces' shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, has resulted in injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces' shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, has resulted in injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday.

"We record numerous destruction of the civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert, there are injuries, the rescue service was damaged," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.