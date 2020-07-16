Armenian Military Says Shot Down 13 Azerbaijani Drones Amid Border Tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

The Armenian air defense forces have shot down 13 Azerbaijani drones since armed confrontation along the border started on Sunday, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesman for the Information Crisis Center in Armenia's Tavush province, where the clashes occurred, told reporters on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Armenian air defense forces have shot down 13 Azerbaijani drones since armed confrontation along the border started on Sunday, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesman for the Information Crisis Center in Armenia's Tavush province, where the clashes occurred, told reporters on Wednesday.

"In general, starting from July 12, the air defense forces of Armenia shot down 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani armed forces. Ten of them were combat drones, and three were reconnaissance drones," Hovhannisyan said.

The spokesperson praised the air defense forces for high effectiveness.

The border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan are taking place a reasonable distance away from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku has so far confirmed 11 deaths among Azerbaijani troops, while Yerevan said that four Armenian servicemen were killed in the skirmishes.