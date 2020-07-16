UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Military Says Shot Down 13 Azerbaijani Drones Amid Border Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Armenian Military Says Shot Down 13 Azerbaijani Drones Amid Border Tensions

The Armenian air defense forces have shot down 13 Azerbaijani drones since armed confrontation along the border started on Sunday, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesman for the Information Crisis Center in Armenia's Tavush province, where the clashes occurred, told reporters on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Armenian air defense forces have shot down 13 Azerbaijani drones since armed confrontation along the border started on Sunday, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesman for the Information Crisis Center in Armenia's Tavush province, where the clashes occurred, told reporters on Wednesday.

"In general, starting from July 12, the air defense forces of Armenia shot down 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani armed forces. Ten of them were combat drones, and three were reconnaissance drones," Hovhannisyan said.

The spokesperson praised the air defense forces for high effectiveness.

The border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan are taking place a reasonable distance away from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku has so far confirmed 11 deaths among Azerbaijani troops, while Yerevan said that four Armenian servicemen were killed in the skirmishes.

Related Topics

Vehicles Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan July Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

LHC extends till July 23 Shehbaz Sharif's bail in ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $44.12 a barrel ..

25 minutes ago

Flour price per kg goes up by Rs 6 in Karachi

43 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

1 hour ago

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.