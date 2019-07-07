Armenian Military Unit Receives Equipment From China as Gift - Defense Ministry Spokesman

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) China has handed over equipment to an Armenian military unit as a gift, spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, adding that Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Chinese Ambassador to Yerevan Tian Erlong have made a visit to the military unit to take a look at the equipment.

"Tonoyan, together with Tian Erlong and the defense attache at the PRC [People's Republic of China] embassy, Senior Colonel Zhang Fenghua, visited one of the republic's military units.

The defense minister, the Chinese ambassador and the defense attache, accompanied by high-ranking officers, had a look at equipment donated by the Chinese side," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The spokesman did not specify what equipment exactly China had handed over to the Armenian military or in what quantity.

Hovhannisyan added that the Armenian defense minister had thanked Beijing for its assistance and active cooperation with Armenia.