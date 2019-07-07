UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Military Unit Receives Equipment From China As Gift - Defense Ministry Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:00 AM

Armenian Military Unit Receives Equipment From China as Gift - Defense Ministry Spokesman

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) China has handed over equipment to an Armenian military unit as a gift, spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said, adding that Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Chinese Ambassador to Yerevan Tian Erlong have made a visit to the military unit to take a look at the equipment.

"Tonoyan, together with Tian Erlong and the defense attache at the PRC [People's Republic of China] embassy, Senior Colonel Zhang Fenghua, visited one of the republic's military units.

The defense minister, the Chinese ambassador and the defense attache, accompanied by high-ranking officers, had a look at equipment donated by the Chinese side," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The spokesman did not specify what equipment exactly China had handed over to the Armenian military or in what quantity.

Hovhannisyan added that the Armenian defense minister had thanked Beijing for its assistance and active cooperation with Armenia.

Related Topics

China Facebook Visit Yerevan Beijing Armenia

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

4 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

5 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

5 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

5 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

5 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.