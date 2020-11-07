UrduPoint.com
Armenian Military Vows To Defend Flashpoint City Shusha As Fighting Heats Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Armenian Military Vows to Defend Flashpoint City Shusha as Fighting Heats Up

Armenian forces have dug in to deny Azerbaijan the control over the strategic city of Shusha (Shushi) in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Frida

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Armenian forces have dug in to deny Azerbaijan the control over the strategic city of Shusha (Shushi) in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Friday.

"The military operation to wipe out saboteurs, spies and tactical units [of Azerbaijan] and mercenaries outside Shushi is moving forward... Our artillery, ground forces and others performed miracles today. Shushi is ours, Shushi will not fall," he told reporters.

Fighting on the outskirts of Karabakh's second largest city has been escalating for two days, with fierce clashes on Thursday night, Hovhannisyan said.

Armenian forces were able to change the odds in their favor, the spokesman added.

Armenia and Azerbaijan both claim the mountainous region. Although it is internationally recognized as Azeri territory it is largely populated by Armenians.

The two countries have fought several wars over the land. The latest fighting broke out on September 27 and is the biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared in 1994. The rivals agreed to end fire after lengthy talks in Moscow on October 10 but the truce did not hold.

