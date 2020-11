Armenian Minister of Defense Tonoyan Hands in Resignation - Reports

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan has tendered resignation, Armenian daily newspaper Aravot reported on Friday, citing informed source

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan has tendered resignation, Armenian daily newspaper Aravot reported on Friday, citing informed sources.

According to Aravot, Tonoyan will be replaced by Vagharshak Harutiunyan, a key adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Harutiunyan served as Armenia's defense minister from 1999-2000.