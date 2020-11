Armenian Minister of Economy Tenders Resignation - Sputnik Armenia Citing Press Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Armenian Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan submitted his resignation, Sputnik Armenia reported on Tuesday citing the minister's spokeswoman.

The minister, who assumed the office in June 2019, tendered his resignation on Monday.