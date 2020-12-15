UrduPoint.com
Armenian Minister, Russian Military Cooperation Service Head Discuss Defense Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Armenian High-Tech Industry Minister Hakob Arshakyan discussed defense cooperation in Moscow with Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev, the Armenian ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for interaction and proposals in a number of important areas, in particular, the development of the defense industry sector, implementation of programs to retool enterprises, cooperation with the High-Tech Industry Ministry," according to the statement obtained by Sputnik.

The minister said it was possible to implement joint development programs in the defense industry sector thanks to the historically established and strengthened strategic allied relations and close cooperation with Russia.

"Shugayev thanked [Arshakyan] for the cooperation proposals, saying the FSMTC had actively participated in the international weaponry and defense technology exposition ArmHiTec-2020 in Yerevan, expressing readiness to take part in the event next year," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

