Armenian Ministry Of Defense Says Nagorno-Karabakh Capital Stepanakert Shelled Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

YEREVAN/STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The capital of the unrecognized breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, has come under rocket fire once again, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, said on Tuesday.

"#Shoushi and #Stepanakert are being shelled again," Hovhannisyan wrote on Twitter.

A Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports that multiple explosions have been heard in Stepanakert throughout the day. Eyewitnesses have said that projectiles exploded in the vicinity of the presidential palace.

Local residents in Stepanakert have been told to turn off the lights in their homes and seek shelter underground.

Armed clashes broke out along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27 after both the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces accused one another of violating a ceasefire.

Yerevan and Baku have claimed that the other has deliberately aimed at civilian targets both along the line of contact and further afield.

The international community, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, which is led by Russia, the US, and France, have called on all parties to cease firing immediately.

Speaking on Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan was willing to make compromises on Nagorno-Karabakh if Baku is willing to do the same.

