Armenian Mission Says Unable To Confirm Emergency UNSC Meeting On Karabakh On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:44 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations told Sputnik it cannot confirm that an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council has been scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the conflict in he Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"There is no confirmation of such a meeting," the mission said on Monday when asked whether the council will address the most recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

