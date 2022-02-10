Armenian National Security Service Eliminates Spy Network, 19 People Detained

Armenian National Security Service announced on Thursday that it had neutralized a spy network and detained 19 people on suspicion of treason

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Armenian National Security Service announced on Thursday that it had neutralized a spy network and detained 19 people on suspicion of treason.

"As a result of large-scale law enforcement operations carried out by employees of the counterintelligence department, the factual data was obtained, concerning the establishment of a spy network in Armenia by foreign intelligence services and its activities harming the sovereignty, territorial integrity or the country's external security ... During the preliminary investigation, 19 people were detained on suspicion of treason, some of them confessed," the security service said in a statement.

The citizens involved in the spy network held various positions in the Armenian armed forces, the statement said. They were recruited on the social networks through profiles with the Names of Armenian women. Individuals fluently speaking the Armenian language got acquainted with various employees of the armed forces, offering cooperation for a monetary reward.

According to the statement, foreign intelligence services have shown great interest in data concerning the deployment of various military units, their personnel, weapons, ammunition, quantity and type of military equipment, command staff, defense lines and engineering constructions.