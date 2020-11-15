UrduPoint.com
Armenian National Security Service Says Prevented Attempt To Kill Prime Minister Pashinyan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Armenian National Security Service Says Prevented Attempt to Kill Prime Minister Pashinyan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) said on Saturday that it had thwarted an attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan by his political opponents.

According to the NSS, a resident of Armenia's Syunik province, A. M., "who has anti-government views and disagrees with the foreign and domestic policies of the prime minister, using the presence of weapons and ammunition in the Karabakh conflict zone, kept a large amount of weapons, ammunition, explosives."

"In addition, the person in question reached an agreement with the leaders of the parties operating in Armenia and Artsakh [the endonym of Karabakh], politicians adhering to anti-government views, and their supporters on the use of illegally stored weapons and ammunition to seize power, terminate the activities of the prime minister by illegally depriving him of his life and usurpation of government," the NSS said in a press release.

The NSS added that party leaders, politicians with anti-government views, and their supporters, as well as former high-ranking officials were preparing for "an attempt on the life of a statesman and the usurpation of power."

"Preparing especially grave crimes were uncovered and thwarted by the National Security Service," the press release said.

