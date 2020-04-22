UrduPoint.com
Armenian Nationals To Fly Moscow-Yerevan Evacuation Flight On Wednesday - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Armenian citizens will be able to return home on Wednesday with Russian S7 airline's charter flight from Moscow, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said on Tuesday evening.

"We inform you that the fourth Moscow-Yerevan charter will take place on April 22 at 15:00 [12:00 GMT]," the diplomatic mission wrote on Facebook.

The first 200 Armenians included in the embassy's evacuation list must arrive at the Domodedovo Moscow Airport at 11.00 a.m. (08:00 GMT).

Armenia has so far confirmed 1,401 COVID-19 cases, including 24 related fatalities.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the Armenian authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to May 14.

