Armenian Opposition Activists Spend 2nd Night In Row In Tents In Front Of Parliament

Armenian Opposition Activists Spend 2nd Night in Row In Tents In Front of Parliament

Armenian opposition activists spent the second night in a row in tents in front of the parliament building in Yerevan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Armenian opposition activists spent the second night in a row in tents in front of the parliament building in Yerevan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Around three dozen people who call on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down spent the night in tents. The opposition activists told Sputnik that the night was calm, and other like-minded people brought them breakfast in the morning.

Meanwhile, the opposition announced another rally in front of the parliament building on Saturday.

The police have blocked ways to tents and are deployed near the parliament.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.

