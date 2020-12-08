UrduPoint.com
Armenian Opposition Announces Start Of Rallies Demanding Pashinyan's Resignation

Tue 08th December 2020

A spokesman for Armenia's opposition political party Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) said on Tuesday that rallies would start across the country demanding resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinya

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) A spokesman for Armenia's opposition political party Dashnaktsutyun (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) said on Tuesday that rallies would start across the country demanding resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The spokesman, Ishkhan Sagatelyan, said earlier that if Pashinyan fails to step down by 08:00 GMT on Tuesday, rallies will start across the country.

"As we see, Pashinyan has not tendered resignation. Therefore, Armenian citizens have a legitimate right for peaceful acts of civil disobedience from now til 17:00 [13:00 GMT]," Sagatelyan said in a televised address.

The opposition politician called on Armenians to act in a lawful manner and not to succumb to provocation, and urged law enforcement agents to protect citizens' right for peaceful rallies.

"Nikol, you will step down anyway. So leave without shocks, take care of our people, state and statehood at least now, do not undermine the life of our country. Your departure is vitally important for our people and the state," Sagatelyan added.

