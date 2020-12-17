UrduPoint.com
Armenian Opposition Calls For Nationwide Strike

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ):Armenia's opposition, which for weeks has demanded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan step down over a controversial peace deal with Azerbaijan, on Wednesday called for a nationwide strike next week.

Pashinyan on November 9 announced the Moscow-brokered accord, ending six weeks of war over the disputed ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh that left thousands dead.

Under the deal, Armenia ceded three districts to Baku in addition to four others Azerbaijani forces had won back during the fighting that had been controlled by Armenian separatists since the 1990s.

The decision sparked fury in Armenia, where protesters have for weeks staged demonstrations in the capital Yerevan, demanding that Pashinyan step down.

But with the prime minister so far weathering the outcry, the opposition during a march through Yerevan on Wednesday called for a nationwide strike beginning December 22.

"On Tuesday starting at 12:00 we must begin a general strike," said a leader of the opposition Dashnaktsutyun party Ishkhan Sagateyan at the scene of the march, while also calling for "nationwide actions of disobedience".

"The entire country must be paralysed so that this scarecrow leaves his post," he added, referring to Pashinyan.

An AFP journalist at the scene said that several thousand demonstrators had turned out to the peaceful march through the city centre.

Pashinyan, whose wife and son were at the front during the conflict, has said the peace deal was Armenia's only option and that it ensured the disputed Karabakh region's survival.

He has said he has no plans to resign and that his priority is securing the return of Armenian prisoners of war and the bodies of those who died in the fighting.

On Monday, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the start of a prisoner exchange more than a month after the two foes signed the peace deal.

More than 5,000 people including civilians were killed during the fighting between the ex-Soviet rivals, who also fought a war in the 1990s over the mountainous region.

