UrduPoint.com

Armenian Opposition Calls For Rally On April 5 To Discuss National Security Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Armenian Opposition Calls for Rally on April 5 to Discuss National Security Issues

Vice President of Armenian parliament from the Armenia Alliance opposition bloc, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, on Friday called on citizens to join a rally on April 5 to discuss the country's security issues

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Vice President of Armenian parliament from the Armenia Alliance opposition bloc, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, on Friday called on citizens to join a rally on April 5 to discuss the country's security issues.

"I call on the Armenian citizens to take to the streets, to gather at the Freedom Square on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. (14:30 GMT) to discuss how we can preserve Artsakh (the Armenian toponym for Nagorno-Karabakh) and protect Armenia," Saghatelyan said at a parliament meeting.

Saghatelyan accused the ruling party of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of abusing the extraordinary parliament meeting, which was expected to discuss the security threats in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, but instead pushed for amendments to local governance law that would expand its power.

Hostilities flared up in Nagorno-Karabakh in late September 2020 after a relative lull in the long-standing conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. A declaration of ceasefire was mediated by Russia on November 9 and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region to monitor the truce.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Armenia Alliance April September November 2020 From Opposition P

Recent Stories

US economy added 431,000 jobs in March: govt

US economy added 431,000 jobs in March: govt

2 minutes ago
 Russia Secured 100% Mineral Reserve Replenishment ..

Russia Secured 100% Mineral Reserve Replenishment in 2021 - Environment Minister

2 minutes ago
 Gas Payments in Rubles to Require Contract Changes ..

Gas Payments in Rubles to Require Contract Changes - Bulgarian Energy Ministry

2 minutes ago
 SABS University organizes documentary screening

SABS University organizes documentary screening

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Head Says Planned Equipment Deliveries to Ukr ..

IAEA Head Says Planned Equipment Deliveries to Ukraine Already Launched

5 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 provided services in 477 emergencies d ..

Rescue-1122 provided services in 477 emergencies during March

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.