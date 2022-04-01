Armenian Opposition Calls for Rally on April 5 to Discuss National Security Issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Vice President of Armenian parliament from the Armenia Alliance opposition bloc, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, on Friday called on citizens to join a rally on April 5 to discuss the country's security issues.

"I call on the Armenian citizens to take to the streets, to gather at the Freedom Square on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. (14:30 GMT) to discuss how we can preserve Artsakh (the Armenian toponym for Nagorno-Karabakh) and protect Armenia," Saghatelyan said at a parliament meeting.

Saghatelyan accused the ruling party of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of abusing the extraordinary parliament meeting, which was expected to discuss the security threats in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, but instead pushed for amendments to local governance law that would expand its power.

Hostilities flared up in Nagorno-Karabakh in late September 2020 after a relative lull in the long-standing conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. A declaration of ceasefire was mediated by Russia on November 9 and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region to monitor the truce.