Armenian Opposition Calls On Ruling Party To Jointly Demand Pashinyan's Resignation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:33 AM

The Armenian opposition on Tuesday held a rally outside the office of the Civil Contract party led by the country's prime minister, calling on the governing political force to join others demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan for his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a Sputnik correspondent reported

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Armenian opposition on Tuesday held a rally outside the office of the Civil Contract party led by the country's prime minister, calling on the governing political force to join others demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan for his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We urge you to join the people's demand for Pashinyan's resignation," one of the protesters said.

Some people were seen holding posters with the slogans "Shame" and "Either for Nikol, or for the Motherland."

"The Civil Contract [party] does not show that it realizes the mistakes it has made, does not demonstrate its readiness to overcome the crisis ... Everyone who defends Nikol Pashinyan will be responsible for the betrayal [of Nagorno-Karabakh]," one of the rally participants told reporters.

The crowd dispersed soon after leaving posters at the office entrance.

Protests have been ongoing in Armenia since November 9, when Pashinyan signed a trilateral agreement with Azerbaijan and Russia to end the six weeks of hostilities over the contended region. With Armenian and Artsakh forces on the back foot and Nagorno-Karabakh's second-largest city Shusha taken by Azeri forces, Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire, conceding all Azeri buffer regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh and large swathes of the territory itself. Many Armenians regarded the concessions as a defeat and betrayal. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down.

