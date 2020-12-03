UrduPoint.com
Armenian Opposition Forces Propose Ex-Prime Minister Manukyan for Post of Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Armenian opposition forces, calling for resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, have proposed ex-Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan for the post of the new head of the government, Artur Vanetsyan, the head of the opposition Homeland Party, said on Thursday.

"Seventeen parties have extended their format, they have established a council to save the homeland, which has made a decision to put forward Vazgen Manukyan's candidature to the post of the prime minister," Vanetsyan told reporters.

Vanetsyan praised Manukyan's political experience.

"It has been decided that Manukyan will suspend his activities within the political party. He has pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections, in which he will not be running," Vanetsyan added.

In early 1990s, Manukyan founded the National Democratic Union party, which he currently chairs. Manukyan headed the Armenian cabinet from 1990-1991 before serving as the defense minister from 1992-1993. In 1996, the politician ran for presidency. From 2009 to 2019, Manukyan chaired the Public Council of Armenia.

