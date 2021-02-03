Armenian Opposition Holds Protests Near Parliament Amid Amendments to Judicial Code

The Armenian opposition Homeland Salvation Movement that unites about 20 political parties seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, is holding a protest rally near the parliament building, Sputnik correspondent reported

The protesters are demonstrating against planned extraordinary meeting of the legislative body, during which draft amendments to the judicial code are planned to be discussed.

The legislative changes entail the introduction of judges who will only consider cases related to the control of pre-trial custody matters. The new judges will also consider applications for permission to conduct searches.

The government also suggested an increase in the number of judges of the courts of first instance by 17 people, eight of whom will be based in Yerevan, the country's capital. It is also planned to expand the Court of Appeal by introducing three full-time positions.

Earlier in January, Armenia's former Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan said that the draft bill was political, anti-constitutional, illegal and immoral, and that it would allow the authorities to appoint pro-government judges to the newly created positions.

Armenia has been rocked by protests in the wake of Pashinyan signing the agreement with Azerbaijan on ending hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, viewed in Armenia as a defeat in the long-lasting conflict. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down. The opposition forces have nominated former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan to head the government. In December, Pashinyan invited political forces for consultations on the early parliamentary elections planned for 2021.