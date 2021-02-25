Armenian Opposition Leader Manukyan Believes No Coup Taking Place in Country

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan, who used to serve as prime minister and defense minister, expressed the belief on Thursday that the events enfolding in his country were not an attempt to overthrow the government.

"This is not a coup, the army has a constitutional right to point at the key enemy who jeopardizes Armenia's safety, and it did point to him, saying that this is [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan," Manukyan said at an opposition rally.

The opposition figure called on the police and security agencies to side with the army.

According to Manukyan, Armenia's "agonizing" authorities are trying to "pit people and the army against each other."

"We must purge Pashinyan and restore our homeland through common effort," Manukyan added.