Armenian Opposition Leader Manukyan Notified Of Proceedings Against Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:03 PM

Armenian Opposition Leader Manukyan Notified of Proceedings Against Him

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The leader of the united opposition of Armenia, Vazgen Manukyan, received a notification about the initiation of a criminal case against him, Gegham Manukyan, a representative of the opposition party Dashnaktsutyun, said at a rally outside the parliament building on Wednesday.

"Vazgen Manukyan today received a notification that on February 20, 2021, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case, in which he, the organizer of the first rally of the Artsakh [Karabakh] Movement held on February 20, 1988, the chairman of the Karabakh committee, is charged" the politician said.

He noted that the case was initiated under Article 301 of the Criminal Code "public calls for the seizure of power." Other oppositionist politicians earlier faced similar charges.

On February 20, at a rally attended by representatives of about 20 political forces seeking the prime minister's resignation, Vazgen Manukyan called on the opposition "to be ready to take power with lightning speed at any time." According to him, this is plan B, with plan A being mass protests, which should force the head of government to resign.

More Stories From World

