Armenian Opposition Leader Manukyan Says President Sarkissian Agrees to Meet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The leader of Armenia's united opposition, Vazgen Manukyan, said President Armen Sarkissian had agreed to a meeting.

The opposition demanded a meeting after the president refused to sign a decree on the dismissal of Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan and did not send the draft decree to the Constitutional Court.

According to the constitution, the president can, within three days, return the relevant act with his objections to the prime minister, who has applied for the dismissal of a senior officer. If the head of government does not accept these objections, then the president must sign the appropriate act or apply to the Constitutional Court. If the president does not fulfill these requirements, the corresponding act comes into force automatically.

"Yes, we will meet in the morning," Manukyan said when asked if Sarkissian agreed to the meeting. He said he did not want to name the exact time.