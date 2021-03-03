UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Opposition Leader Manukyan Says President Sarkissian Agrees To Meet

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:00 AM

Armenian Opposition Leader Manukyan Says President Sarkissian Agrees to Meet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The leader of Armenia's united opposition, Vazgen Manukyan, said President Armen Sarkissian had agreed to a meeting.

The opposition demanded a meeting after the president refused to sign a decree on the dismissal of Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan and did not send the draft decree to the Constitutional Court.

According to the constitution, the president can, within three days, return the relevant act with his objections to the prime minister, who has applied for the dismissal of a senior officer. If the head of government does not accept these objections, then the president must sign the appropriate act or apply to the Constitutional Court. If the president does not fulfill these requirements, the corresponding act comes into force automatically.

"Yes, we will meet in the morning," Manukyan said when asked if Sarkissian agreed to the meeting. He said he did not want to name the exact time.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Armenia Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

7 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

8 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

9 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

8 hours ago

7 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.