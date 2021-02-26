UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Opposition Leader Marukyan To Discuss Developments With President On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Armenian Opposition Leader Marukyan to Discuss Developments With President on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) An Armenian opposition leader and the chairman of the Bright Armenia liberal party, Edmon Marukyan, announced he would hold a meeting with President Armen Sargsyan later on Friday to discuss the domestic political developments amid growing tensions, triggered by the general staff's calls for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

"I intend to meet with the president of the republic today to discuss the domestic political situation," Marukyan said.

The president assured earlier he was making effort to reduce tensions and arrive at a peaceful solution,

Related Topics

Prime Minister Armenia Opposition

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

28 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.