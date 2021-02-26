Armenian Opposition Leader Marukyan to Discuss Developments With President on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) An Armenian opposition leader and the chairman of the Bright Armenia liberal party, Edmon Marukyan, announced he would hold a meeting with President Armen Sargsyan later on Friday to discuss the domestic political developments amid growing tensions, triggered by the general staff's calls for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

"I intend to meet with the president of the republic today to discuss the domestic political situation," Marukyan said.

The president assured earlier he was making effort to reduce tensions and arrive at a peaceful solution,